SD Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid on Aug. 19.

The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG, reads a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.

“The South Dakota National Guard and the people of our state and nation thank you for what you are doing,” said Brig. Gen Scott Petrik, South Dakota National Guard Director of the Joint Staff. “Thank you for stepping up during a crucial time in our nation.”

OCS is taught in a high-stress environment, where candidates are tested academically and physically, both in the classroom and in field environments. Training consists of 16-18 months of drill weekends and two, two-week training periods. The ceremony included several traditions: the pinning of rank on the officers’ uniform, their first salute to an enlisted soldier, and reciting the Oath of Office.

The new second lieutenants will join their assigned units and begin the next phase of their officer development by attending a Basic Officer Leader Course, which focuses on their assigned branch of services, such as engineering, field artillery, or transportation, to name a few.

The second lieutenants of OCS Class 66 are

Soldier Hometown Unit of Assignment 2nd Lt. Angelo Barbaruolo Sioux Falls 740th Transportation Company 2nd Lt. Sheldon Brakke Rapid City 155th Engineer Company 2nd Lt. Amy Brandt Sioux Falls 235th Military Police Company 2nd Lt. Zachary Campbell Yankton Forward Support Company, 153rd Engineer Battalion 2nd Lt. Richard Langdeaux Mission 200th Engineer Company 2nd Lt. Zachary Lothspeich Rapid City Bravo Battery, 1/147th Field Artillery Battalion 2nd Lt. Heather Theis Rapid City 740th Transportation Company

