SD Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks

Newly promoted 2nd Lt. Zachary Campbell is pinned with his new second lieutenant rank by family...
Newly promoted 2nd Lt. Zachary Campbell is pinned with his new second lieutenant rank by family members during a commissioning ceremony for the South Dakota Army National Guard Officer Candidate School Class 66 at Camp Rapid in Rapid City, S.D., Aug. 19, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Jordan)(South Dakota National Guard)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Army National Guard welcomed seven new officers to its ranks during a commissioning ceremony at Camp Rapid on Aug. 19.

The ceremony commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66, which consisted of a year and a half of training to become future leaders in the SDARNG, reads a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.

“The South Dakota National Guard and the people of our state and nation thank you for what you are doing,” said Brig. Gen Scott Petrik, South Dakota National Guard Director of the Joint Staff. “Thank you for stepping up during a crucial time in our nation.”

OCS is taught in a high-stress environment, where candidates are tested academically and physically, both in the classroom and in field environments. Training consists of 16-18 months of drill weekends and two, two-week training periods. The ceremony included several traditions: the pinning of rank on the officers’ uniform, their first salute to an enlisted soldier, and reciting the Oath of Office.

The new second lieutenants will join their assigned units and begin the next phase of their officer development by attending a Basic Officer Leader Course, which focuses on their assigned branch of services, such as engineering, field artillery, or transportation, to name a few.

The second lieutenants of OCS Class 66 are

SoldierHometownUnit of Assignment
2nd Lt. Angelo BarbaruoloSioux Falls740th Transportation Company
2nd Lt. Sheldon BrakkeRapid City155th Engineer Company
2nd Lt. Amy BrandtSioux Falls235th Military Police Company
2nd Lt. Zachary CampbellYanktonForward Support Company, 153rd Engineer Battalion
2nd Lt. Richard LangdeauxMission200th Engineer Company
2nd Lt. Zachary LothspeichRapid CityBravo Battery, 1/147th Field Artillery Battalion
2nd Lt. Heather TheisRapid City740th Transportation Company

You can follow the South Dakota National Guard on Facebook and Twitter.

