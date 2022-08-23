SFPD looking to hire up to 13 officers, offering signing bonus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking to recruit up to 13 people with or without certification to join their team.

Sioux Falls officers say they receive tremendous support from the community and work hard to uphold the expectations of the people the officers serve. Currently, the SFPD is looking to hire individuals who are eager to make a positive impact on the community.

“We strive to find the best people to become officers with the police department,” said Chief Jon Thum. “We are looking for recruits who have a drive to serve their community and also make a positive impact in the community. Those recruit officers are given the tools to succeed and to uphold our reputation as well as the community’s expectation of excellence.”

Invitations open to people with different backgrounds

This is open to anyone with an interest in law enforcement, according to the SFPD press release. New officers have a wide variety of backgrounds and people with different degrees and work experience are welcome to apply. There have been teachers, military veterans, bankers, construction workers, and others who have all successfully become officers. There is no typical person or profession that make an excellent officer.

The new officers will start training as early as Monday, November 14, 2022 and there are hiring incentives for both certified officers and non-certified candidates:

· Non-certified people with no experience or less than two years as a certified officer receive $1,500.

· Certified officers with at least two years of certified law enforcement experience can receive $5,000.

At the date of the interview, applicants must be 21 years old and no greater than 44 years old. Other minimum qualifications include an associate’s degree or at least 60 semester hours of college credits from an accredited institution; two years of certified law enforcement experience; or two years of military experience. Or any such combination of education, experience, and training may be acceptable to the hiring authority.

For more information, please visit SiouxFalls.Org/Police/Recruiting.

