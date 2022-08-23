Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business Report: 605 Made Night Market this weekend, 150th anniversary for local bank

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about how a family focus is continuing to drive First Dakota National Bank, as the bank celebrates its 150th anniversary.

She also previewed the 605 Made Night Market coming up this Saturday, August 27. Almost three dozen makers will offer a variety of handcrafted items, food trucks will be on-site and an array of performers will provide entertainment.

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning north of...
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City

Latest News

SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations
Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or...
SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations
SiouxFalls.Business Report: 8.23.22
SiouxFalls.Business Report 8.23.22
More Spotty Storms for Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather