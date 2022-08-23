SiouxFalls.Business Report: 605 Made Night Market this weekend, 150th anniversary for local bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about how a family focus is continuing to drive First Dakota National Bank, as the bank celebrates its 150th anniversary.

She also previewed the 605 Made Night Market coming up this Saturday, August 27. Almost three dozen makers will offer a variety of handcrafted items, food trucks will be on-site and an array of performers will provide entertainment.

