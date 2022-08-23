State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times brand inspectors can help get the animals back home.

Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about ten years of experience working in the livestock auction barns in Mobridge and Herried. He says brand inspections can help notify the rightful owners that lost or stolen cattle have come through the sale barn.

“Here, about three weeks ago a friend of mine reported he’s missing about 13 cows and calves, which just up and vanished. Then over the weekend, there was some cattle... the evidence we saw looked like some cattle were stolen,” said Rossow. “But now the numbers are coming back that everything could possibly be there. So whoever took them cattle over the weekend, must have got scared and brought ‘em back.”

Rossow said this isn’t the first time it happened to that particular person.

“They were missing caves last year, as well and they never found any. They were missing, well I want to say 25, but I think they did maybe find 8, but there were some that they didn’t account for, nobody found them in their neighbor’s pastures,” said Rossow.

The expert state brand inspectors are there to help protect against theft.

“What we look for, is when a consigner brings calves in, or cows or any livestock, their registered brand is on, if it’s on them cattle, we have to find, look for their registered brand, and if their registered brand, then we know that animal belongs to them, but if they buy some cattle and they don’t rebrand them, then they have to bring back the paperwork showing proof of ownership to them cattle,” said Rossow.

According to Rossow, the cattle can still be sold at the sale barn without proof of ownership.

“And if they can’t come up with that paperwork, the animals can get sold but we just hold up the money, and once they prove ownership we release their check and get their money, and a lot of times there are stray calves that come in that they don’t know are in there or people have a stray cow hanging out their place and nobody claims ownership,” said Rossow. “Well they bring it to the sale barn, we look at the brands and we do some other research and try to find the owner of it.”

Farming challenges could increase the theft of livestock

Challenges such as drought killing off pasture, natural water stock dams drying up, and the rising cost to feed the animals when they’re off pasture lead some cattle producers have cut back the size of their herd. Rossow says while theft numbers aren’t necessarily increasing when compared to previous years, he isn’t surprised the thefts are happening.

“With the price of cattle right now and the access with portable crowels and trailers, it’s very easy that cattle couldn’t get startin’, more cattle could startin’ to get took.”

Rossow encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity-- especially at night-- to contact the local sheriff’s office immediately.

