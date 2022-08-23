Zach Lutmer is ready to finish HS Football career with a state title for Central Lyon/GLR

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -We’ve known for 2 years that Zach Lutmer would be on the front cover of the Pigskin Preview Magazine. His brilliant high school career has led to a scholarship with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He’s pumped about that, but first things first. There is unfinished business from last fall for the Lions.

The Central Lyon/GLR Lions have had a generational player calling signals each of the last two years. Zach Lutmer has been fun to watch unless you are the opposing coach. He can beat you with his arm or his legs, but it’s those perfectly-timed long bombs that excite him the most.

The senior QB says, ”I probably prefer throwing a deep touchdown. Probably because it doesn’t come as much as running, we’re a run-heavy team. And passing the ball is just a lot of fun throwing it deep. When you hit him in stride that’s one of the best feelings.”

His incredible success of the gridiron has led Lutmer to a scholarship in Iowa City where he will play in front of much bigger crowds. And that’s something he’s looking forward to. ”I went to a game, it was the Penn State game last year and the crowd was just really nuts. It was probably the biggest game they’ve ever had and the crowd was crazy. Seeing myself playing there next year is just surreal.”

Coaches seldom get a chance to have this kind of player of their team during the course of a career. Curtis Eben realizes he’s very fortunate in that respect and counts his blessings that #7 is on his team. So what makes Zach so special? ”You’re right, Zach’s a lifetime type of kid and so he makes everyone around him better in every sport he’s been in so again you appreciate that fact and you look back and you’re like you don’t realize how special it is until it’s done probably,” says Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/GLR Football Coach.

Zach still has one major thing to accomplish as a high school football player. After all, last year ended sooner than he and his teammates would have liked. ”Yeah we do have a lot to prove. The seniors last year were really good group of guys and I feel like I kind of let them down. But this year I’m looking forward to going out there and competing every single day and getting better. And hopefully we can come out with a state title.”

