10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from O’Gorman, Lincoln and Jefferson. The Washington and Lincoln boys tangled in soccer at Yankton Trails. Griffin Wilde is a big weapon for Jefferson football and the Canaries hosted Sioux City again at the Birdcage.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.