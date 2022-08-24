Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd

Volleyball, Soccer, Football and Canaries
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from O’Gorman, Lincoln and Jefferson. The Washington and Lincoln boys tangled in soccer at Yankton Trails. Griffin Wilde is a big weapon for Jefferson football and the Canaries hosted Sioux City again at the Birdcage.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning north of...
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City

Latest News

Tuesday's HS Volleyball highlights from OG, Lincoln and Jefferson in season openers
Volleyball season begins with highlights from OG, Lincoln and Jefferson
Wilde from Ashley will make Jefferson football fun to watch this fall
Wilde has become a valuable weapon at wide receiver for the Jefferson Cavaliers
Lincoln edges Washington in boys soccer 2-1
Washington and Lincoln tangle in boys soccer
Birds lose 6-1 to Explorers in game 3 of a 5-game series at the Cage
Canaries go for 2nd straight win after snapping 10-game losing skid