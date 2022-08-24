Augustana University set to welcome near-record incoming class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is set to welcome one of its largest incoming classes in the Academic Year 2022-23.

More than 550 full-time undergraduate students have declared their intent to embark on a bold future at Augustana University this fall, according to a press release from AU.

The largest incoming class ever recorded at Augustana was in 1970, with 594 first-year students; the second largest was in 1974, with 539 first-year students. Last fall, Augustana welcomed 466 first-year students — the third-largest freshman class reported in the previous 30 years at the university.

“We are excited to welcome an incredible incoming class to the Viking family. This class is certainly great in number, but more importantly, it is filled with bright, talented, and a diverse group of creative change-makers,” said Augustana Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Joel Munza. “They are a testament to the commitment that Augustana has made to partner with students and their families to make an Augustana education more affordable and accessible to all students who seek an education of enduring worth.”

Included in the near-record incoming class this fall are 72 first-year international students — a new record for Augustana. In total, AU will be home to approximately 200 transfer, exchange, and continuing international students from 48 countries this fall. The previous record number of first-year international students at Augustana was in Academic Year 2021-22 when the university welcomed 135 total international students, 42 of which were first-year students.

“We are extremely pleased that so many international students from across the world call Augustana and Sioux Falls home. Due to the efforts of Wade Gemar ‘08, assistant director of international admission, our faculty, alumni, and others in our campus community, more students overseas are learning that Augustana is an incredible value and Sioux Falls presents so many fantastic opportunities,” said Augustana Director of International Programs & Enrollment Ben Iverson ‘04. “Our international students bring a wealth of diversity to campus and an international lens to classroom discussions — important perspectives for all university graduates in our interconnected global economy.”

Augustana believes the number of students who continue to put their trust in the university and its faculty speaks boldly about the institution and where it is headed.

