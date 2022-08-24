Avera Medical Minute
Canaries go for 2nd straight win after snapping 10-game losing skid

Birds host Sioux City hoping to play role of spoiler
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries brought a 32-55 record into Tuesday night’s game with Sioux City at the Birdcage. The Birds snapped a 10-game losing streak by winning the second game Monday night 1-0 over the X’s when Gavin LaValley slammed the game-winning HR.

Tuesday night they played one game and with playoffs out of reach they are hoping to prevent their I-29 arch-rivals from making the post season.

Sioux City raced out to an early six-run lead that proved to be too much to overcome as the Canaries fell 6-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams were retired in order in the first inning but Sioux City put two runners in scoring position with no outs in the second. A popout and a strikeout had Sioux Falls on the verge of escaping the jam but a full-count walk loaded the bases and Blake Tiberi promptly cleared them with a double.

Danry Vasquez homered to begin the third inning and Ademar Rifaela added a two-run shot later in the frame. The 6-0 score held until the bottom of the seventh when Shamoy Christopher broke the shutout with an RBI double. The Birds went on to load the bases later but could not cut any further into the deficit.

Sioux Falls began the bottom of the ninth with a pair of singles but a fielder’s choice and a ground ball double play ended the game.

Six different Canaries batters recorded a hit and the Sioux Falls bullpen allowed just one hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. The Birds are now 32-56 and will look to even the series Wednesday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

