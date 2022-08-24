Avera Medical Minute
City of Brookings welcomes new police chief

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings community held a public meet and greet session today to introduce their new police chief, Michael Drake.

Drake is originally from New York, and he says he is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the community.

“When you take over a leadership role in the police department from the outside, I’m hoping that I can bring a fresh perspective and not just a change agent but good change and what the community wants,” said Michael Drake, Chief of Police.

He says it’s especially important to work with the community while stepping into this role.

“One you have to work with the staff, and the city, and the University, you work with the students, and you have to make sure you’re providing the services they need and expect and if things are going good you support that,” said Drake.

Mayor Ope Niemeyer for Brookings says this involvement was seen tonight in the turn out for the meet and greet.

“I’m really happy with the crowd that came here to welcome him. We have numerous walks of the community here and we’ll be swearing him in in the meeting tonight and we are looking forward to that,” said Mayor Ope Niemeyer, Brookings.

He says it was important that the city picked the right candidate.

“A new police chief can make or break a police department and so we wanted to make sure we got the right person,” said Niemeyer.

The city of Brookings is excited to welcome the police chief and look forward to seeing his impact on the community.

