City of Vermillion hires new police chief

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Vermillion has selected its next police chief.

The City of Vermillion announced Crystal Brady will serve as the new Vermillion Police Chief. Ms. Brady was selected from three finalists who completed the final round of interviews during the first week of August.

Chief Brady’s professional background

Chief Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as a Police Officer in 2000. Prior to that, she worked with the City of Vermillion / Clay County Emergency Communications Center as a Dispatcher and as a jailer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Since joining the Vermillion Police Department, Brady has served as a Police Officer and a Detective. Brady has served as the Investigations Lieutenant since 2013.

She is a graduate of USD and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

