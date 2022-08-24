Police: Shots fired at two occupied appartments in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, no one reported injuries after bullets entered their apartment.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two apartments sustained bullet holes. Clemens said for one of the apartments, possible the bullet holes could have been from a prior incident however, the other apartment did sustain damage from the shots fired early Wednesday morning.

Officers found ten shell casings on the ground outside of the apartment complex, but no arrests have been made. Police are still investigating the situation.

