Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Shots fired at two occupied appartments in Sioux Falls

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, no one reported injuries after bullets entered their apartment.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two apartments sustained bullet holes. Clemens said for one of the apartments, possible the bullet holes could have been from a prior incident however, the other apartment did sustain damage from the shots fired early Wednesday morning.

Officers found ten shell casings on the ground outside of the apartment complex, but no arrests have been made. Police are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Martinez from Sioux Falls, was charged with Reckless Discharge...
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police closed off the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street on Aug. 23 due...
UPDATE: Police open Sioux Falls intersection, say ‘suspicious package’ not a threat
Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and south Duluth for a death...
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

Latest News

Augustana University Set to Welcome Near-Record Incoming Class
Augustana University set to welcome near-record incoming class
School Bus stop sign
School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive...
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order