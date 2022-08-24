Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of the suspect involved in Tuesday’s bank robbery.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect walked into a bank on Rice st. and Cliff ave. around 11 a.m. The suspect announced his intent to rob the bank, claiming he was armed, and mentioned having a bomb. An employee was able to send hit an alarm to notify law enforcement. The suspect had a backpack on him and was able to get ahold of some cash. The suspect experienced delays in his escape when he asked somebody for keys to their car. A while later, one of the customers handed over their car keys.

Clemens said multiple officers were in the area when the bank’s employee sent out the alert and arrived on the scene before the suspect left the bank. Officers arrested 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls without incident. Mohamed now faces charges for two counts of Robbery and one count of Committing a Felony with a Firearm. Officers did find a gun in Mohamed’s backpack.

Authorities found a package outside the bank. Since Mohamed made claims of having a bomb, officers took precautions to close down the intersection of Rice st. and Cliff ave. and called the bomb squad to investigate. Officials announced that the package was not a threat to anyone’s safety, and traffic at the intersection resumed around 2:30 p.m.

