Rain this morning, tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving east this morning. That will continue as the morning rolls on before we start to see those storms fall apart. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions around the region with highs in the 80s. Later this evening into tonight, we could see a few showers and storms develop again and move to the east.

Thursday is looking like a dry day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Most of Friday is also looking dry, but we bring in a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms, especially at night. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. We’ll keep a chance for a few thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start off with some dry weather. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. By the end of next week, we’ll start to bring in another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

