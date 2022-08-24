Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe

School Bus stop sign
School Bus stop sign(Will Thomas)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.

There are also more school buses on the road now that school is in session. Please pay attention to school buses and stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop sign arms.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Martinez from Sioux Falls, was charged with Reckless Discharge...
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police closed off the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street on Aug. 23 due...
UPDATE: Police open Sioux Falls intersection, say ‘suspicious package’ not a threat
Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and south Duluth for a death...
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

Latest News

22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive...
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order
South Dakota EMS for Children gives several pieces of advice to keep kids safe as the school...
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
Man shooting gun
Iowa Firearms Coalition applauds the Spirit Lake School Board for plans to arm staff