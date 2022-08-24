School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.

There are also more school buses on the road now that school is in session. Please pay attention to school buses and stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop sign arms.

