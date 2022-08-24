South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When HB 1337, didn’t pass in the last legislative session, Governor Noem mandated the concept by executive order and released a statement:

“We take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we will continue to operate in South Dakota,” said Noem.

Educator and representative Linda Duba describes the intent of the order.

“To ensure that divisive concepts are not found in our speech in our writings in our teachings,” said Duba.

Duba believes the bill didn’t pass because of the vague writing that is now confusing for some educators, wondering what they’re supposed to change.

“So are there words, are there phrases, are there books, are there pamphlets, are there courses?” said Duba.

The ACLU representatives in South Dakota are also concerned. The organization sent a letter to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards. Jett Jonelis believes the order is vague, harmful to students of color, politicizes the standards content process, and may be in violation of the first amendment.

Representative Steven Haugaard believes protecting children as they learn history and remain neutral with the facts is vital.

“You do need to be concerned about the movement of socialism into our culture. And that’s part of this critical race theory trying to blame individuals,” said Haugaard.

As an example, I asked each person if the order would allow the discussion of smallpox-infected blankets delivered to Native Americans as a history lesson.

“We don’t know. We don’t know,” said Duba.

“These educators are now going to have to guess what the government interprets as an inherently divisive concept,” said Jonelis.

“Factually, it’s good to know what did happen. Were the smallpox-tainted blankets provided the Americans with an intention to cause their demise? Maybe so,” said Haugaard.

We also asked the Governor’s office and the Secretary of the Department of Education and received a response to the question. “At the state level, it is our highest priority to ensure strong learning environments for the benefit of all students and communities,” said Ruth Raveling, Information Specialist with the South Dakota Department of Education. “The executive order in no way blocks the teaching and discussion of actual historical events. Students should know about ways that people mistreated each other in our past and how that has influenced policy, practices, and relationships today. The executive order directs the department and Board of Education Standards to ensure that our work and academic standards don’t blame today’s students for past events, don’t discriminate against any student, and don’t put students in positions of superiority or oppression.”

Duba says she’s compared the executive order and the Civil rights act of 1964 that the order is said to be derived from.

“There are words that can be found in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But the way that these are phrased, they’re not from the Civil Rights Act,” said Duba.

The ACLU’s stance is that the executive order could be unlaw in several ways.

“The proposed divisive concept language of the rule may actually violate the civil rights act because it will likely have a discriminatory impact or effect on Indigenous students. Who have federally recognized unique, culturally related educational needs that the state is obligated to meet under the Every Student Succeeds Act and other regulations,” said Jonelis.

Duba is offering a challenge to state officials to provide examples of current content that is no longer acceptable due to the order. “I want someone to come forward from the Governor’s office and point out all of the places where these teachings are inappropriate, and no one can do that,” said Duba.

Haugaard believes teachers can guide young minds with appropriate content.

“Hopefully, we can convey education in such a way as not to assign blame that carries forward,” said Haugaard.

“The ability to discuss and debate ideas, even those that some find uncomfortable, is a crucial part of our democracy,” Jonelis said. “Despite claims that ‘political indoctrination has no place in our classrooms,’ the proposed rule only serves to further politicize education in South Dakota. It is clear that Noem’s executive order was meant to circumvent the legislative process and adopting this rule risks setting a dangerous precedent that the Governor can enact rejected legislation through extreme executive action.”

