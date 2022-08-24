South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning.

While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start.

”What better way than giving them that safety curriculum at home ensuring that they practice that they know their routes that they know how to be safe with their friends when parents aren’t around or they’re coming to school,” South Dakota EMS for Children Coordinator Emily Pogue said.

Many parents like Emily Pogue will drive their kids to school on most days.

While the back seat is the safest place for kids making sure your child has the right sized car seat can be essential to keeping them safe.

”Never across the neck always across the shoulder the lap belt should come across the lap and hips if it’s above that and you’re seeing that your kids have the seatbelt across their stomach or does hit their neck they likely still need to be in a booster seat which is recommended until they’re four-foot-nine,” Pogue said.

As the weather remains warm many kids will ride their bikes to school.

Pogues says getting the properly sized helmet can significantly impact your child’s safety as they ride to and from school.

”You want to make sure that it fits on their head and that you can get two fingers above your eyebrow before that helmet starts that the chin strap on the side is underneath the ear and just in front of it and then you can get one or two fingers under that chin strap,” Pogue said.

South Dakota EMS for Children says kids and drivers alike should be extra cautious on roadways as the school year begins again.

