Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Volleyball season begins with highlights from OG, Lincoln and Jefferson

Top-ranked Knights are favorites to win AA title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota high school volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from three matches.

Top-ranked O’Gorman, led by Bergen Reilly hosted the Gazelles of Yankton at the Knights gym. The Knights cruised to a 3-0 sweep.

2nd-ranked Washington played arch rival Lincoln at the patriots gym. This was much closer than the final score. Joslyn Richardson broke a late tie in the first set to win 25-22 for the Warriors who also won sets 2 & 3 25-23 and 25-20. Linnea Nesheim was outstanding for the Patriots with several big kills.

And 5th-ranked Jefferson began it’s 2nd season by hosting Roosevelt. The Cavs won the first two sets before the Riders rallied to force a tie-breaker. Jefferson started it’s second season with a 3-2 win in the closest match of the night involving ranked teams.

All ranked teams came away with 3-0 wins in the other two classes. Garretson in Class “A” and in “B” Colman-Egan, Northwestern, Chester and Wolsey-Wessington all had sweeps.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning north of...
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City

Latest News

Wilde from Ashley will make Jefferson football fun to watch this fall
Wilde has become a valuable weapon at wide receiver for the Jefferson Cavaliers
Lincoln edges Washington in boys soccer 2-1
Washington and Lincoln tangle in boys soccer
Birds lose 6-1 to Explorers in game 3 of a 5-game series at the Cage
Canaries go for 2nd straight win after snapping 10-game losing skid
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd