Volleyball season begins with highlights from OG, Lincoln and Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota high school volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from three matches.

Top-ranked O’Gorman, led by Bergen Reilly hosted the Gazelles of Yankton at the Knights gym. The Knights cruised to a 3-0 sweep.

2nd-ranked Washington played arch rival Lincoln at the patriots gym. This was much closer than the final score. Joslyn Richardson broke a late tie in the first set to win 25-22 for the Warriors who also won sets 2 & 3 25-23 and 25-20. Linnea Nesheim was outstanding for the Patriots with several big kills.

And 5th-ranked Jefferson began it’s 2nd season by hosting Roosevelt. The Cavs won the first two sets before the Riders rallied to force a tie-breaker. Jefferson started it’s second season with a 3-2 win in the closest match of the night involving ranked teams.

All ranked teams came away with 3-0 wins in the other two classes. Garretson in Class “A” and in “B” Colman-Egan, Northwestern, Chester and Wolsey-Wessington all had sweeps.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.