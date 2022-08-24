Wilde has become a valuable weapon at wide receiver for the Jefferson Cavaliers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s only year #2 of Jefferson Cavalier football... But because of #2 Griffin Wilde his team won’t sneak up on anybody this fall. The Ashley to Wilde combo was fun to watch last fall and they are back for an encore presentation.

I asked Cavs head coach Vince Benedetto, what is it that makes Wilde such a good player? ”I don’t think we realized how good he was until about June of last year when we went to an SDSU camp. But he just gets in and out of routs really fast. He’s got good hands and he’s really smart. And he’s a really special player,” says Benedetto.

Mark says, He’s the kind of special player that college coaches want to have on their team.

Benedetto says, “Yeah absolutely and he had a lot of interest and he’s committed to SDSU and we’re really excited about that for him and it will be fun to drive 45 minutes and see him play.”

The combination of Wilde and Ashley will make the Cavaliers must see high school football this fall. They kick off the season Saturday against defending 11-AAA champion Harrisburg in a battle of the #2 and #3 ranked teams in the preseason poll.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.