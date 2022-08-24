Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving officer had history of reckless driving

Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an...
Police say Ashley Catlett was arrested in connection with a deadly crash that killed an off-duty police officer.(Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway, Sean Baute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville have arrested a woman they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed an off-duty officer earlier this week.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports that 28-year-old Ashleyn Catlett is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett has also been charged for not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance.

According to court documents, Catlett attempted to make a left turn and struck a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Thomas Elmore, a member of the Shelbyville Police Department. Elmore was thrown from his motorcycle and died.

Authorities said Catlett ran from the scene following the crash and went to a friend’s nearby house asking for help. The 28-year-old left her purse and identification behind in the vehicle.

WAVE reports Catlett has been previously arrested on charges that included fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Catlett is currently being held at Louisville Metro Department Corrections on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Martinez from Sioux Falls, was charged with Reckless Discharge...
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police closed off the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street on Aug. 23 due...
UPDATE: Police open Sioux Falls intersection, say ‘suspicious package’ not a threat
Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and south Duluth for a death...
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

Latest News

FILE - Then-Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Dec. 21, 2020, at...
Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe
FILE - President Joe Biden has named Kim Cheatle, a veteran Secret Service official, as the...
Biden names new Secret Service director amid Jan. 6 scrutiny
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Dry for Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
The City of Vermillion announced Crystal Brady will serve as the new Vermillion Police Chief.
City of Vermillion hires new police chief