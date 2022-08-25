Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Attorney General releases explanation for abortion amendment proposal

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. If...
The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. If enough signatures are gathered, it would appear on the November 2024 general election ballot.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released an explanation for a proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution.

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. It would appear on the November 2024 general election ballot.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of the comments received during the amendment’s 10-day comment period.

You can see the explanation here, as well as the comments that were submitted.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux Falls Mesonet Station at Sertoma Park
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new, upgraded mesonet weather systems across South Dakota
SD Mesonet Weather Station Ribbon Cutting
SD Mesonet Weather Station Ribbon Cutting
The 13th Annual Kidz-N-Coats Classic is taking place Friday at Prairie Green Golf Course in...
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday