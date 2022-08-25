Attorney General releases explanation for abortion amendment proposal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released an explanation for a proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution.

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. It would appear on the November 2024 general election ballot.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of the comments received during the amendment’s 10-day comment period.

You can see the explanation here, as well as the comments that were submitted.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.