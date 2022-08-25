Avera Medical Minute
August 24th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Soccer, Football, Golf and Racing
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen put on a scoring clinic in the Tigers’ game against Yankton, scoring four goals in a ‘haul’.

Pierre’s Carson Ahartz would not allow anything by in their game against Roosevelt, making the diving save to keep the clean sheet.

Although not getting the win Friday night, Hanson’s Jayce Slaba and Ethan Cheeseman are in midseason form, connecting for the 14yd diving catch in the endzone for the touchdown.

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is the newest winner of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, and he had plenty of help from his college coach and caddie: Yankton-native Brian Kortan.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls’ Dustin Gulbrandson, making the last lap pass and taking the win at I-90 Speedway in the USRA Hobby Stocks.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

