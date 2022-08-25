Avera Medical Minute
Big expectations for Curtis Eben and his Central Lyon-GLR football team

Lions start season hosting Boyden Hull-Rock Valley with visions of winning a state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Curtis Eben’s Central Lyon-GLR team fell short of a state title last year and that has been a big motivator for this talented group of seniors throughout the off-season. He says their leadership along with their abilities on the gridiron will be very important to the Lions success this fall. And they know there are big expectations for this team.

”They fell short last year and they knew it. We as a coaching staff felt like we fell short. All those losses that we had last year were good losses. We beat West Sioux who were in the finals in the class below us, but in our class we fell short. So it’s going to be our seniors and their leadership is what it’s going to take to get to where we want to be. There’s a lot of pressure on us but it’s a good pressure,” says Eben who played for the Lions.

Anything short of a state title would be a disappointment according to Eben. After all, he has a guy at quarterback in Zach Lutmer who’s headed for Iowa next fall and some really good talent around him as well. Lutmer is projected to play safety for the Hawkeyes after a phenomenal career on both sides of the ball in Rock Rapids.

