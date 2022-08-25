Avera Medical Minute
Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

