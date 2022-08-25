Dakota State and DWU prepare for season opener Thursday night

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The college football season kicks off locally tomorrow night with games in Madison and Aberdeen.

The Dakota State-DWU rivalry continues in Madison where the Trojans try to extend their winning streak to 6 games over the Tigers. It’s great that these two teams are playing again after years of being foes in the SDIC. Many of these kids played against each other in high school.

DSU Coach Josh Anderson says, ”It’s just such a close proximity game that our fans can make it there, their fans can make it here. Wen recruit the same athletes so it just makes for such a big fun environment.”

DWU Coach Ross Cimpl says, ”I know there’s going to be a ton of people there. They do a great job of making it into an event and it should be. So we have to be ready to play a football game because knowing what they’re going to do or them knowing what we’re going to do is half the battle. But at some point we’ve got to play football and compete and that’s what we need to be ready for.”

Should be a great crowd for the game tomorrow night in Madison. And it will be even better when the new football stadium is all done. Mount Marty also looks for it’s first win in program history

