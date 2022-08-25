Decreasing Clouds, Nice Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Any spotty showers and thunderstorms we have around this morning will wrap up fairly quickly. We’ll see decreasing cloud cover around the region. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the north to the mid 80s in the south and west. The wind should stay fairly light as well. Overnight, we could see some more showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday morning.

It looks like we should stay dry during the day Friday, but some more showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. More rain will be possible off and on through the day Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s around most of the region. We could see a few chances linger into Sunday as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, high temperatures will start off in the low to mid 80s for most of us and the first half of the week should be dry. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms by the end of next week with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.