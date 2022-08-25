Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead.

According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humbolt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. Dakota News Now will provide more information as it becomes available.

