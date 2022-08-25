Avera Medical Minute
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead.

According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humbolt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. Dakota News Now will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

