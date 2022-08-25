Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th annual Kidz-N-Coats Classic is being held Friday, August 26 at Prairie Green Golf Course.

The Kidz-N-Coats Classic benefits the charity Kidz-N-Coats which exists to provide new coats and school supplies to children in need.

Every year South Dakota receives winter weather that brings large amounts of snow and sub-zero temperatures. There are many kids right here in the Sioux Empire who don’t have coats to keep them warm. The goal of Kidz-N-Coats is to warm kids one coat at a time.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.