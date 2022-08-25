Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday

By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th annual Kidz-N-Coats Classic is being held Friday, August 26 at Prairie Green Golf Course.

The Kidz-N-Coats Classic benefits the charity Kidz-N-Coats which exists to provide new coats and school supplies to children in need.

Every year South Dakota receives winter weather that brings large amounts of snow and sub-zero temperatures. There are many kids right here in the Sioux Empire who don’t have coats to keep them warm. The goal of Kidz-N-Coats is to warm kids one coat at a time.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. If...
Attorney General releases explanation for abortion amendment proposal
Sioux Falls Mesonet Station at Sertoma Park
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new, upgraded mesonet weather systems across South Dakota
SD Mesonet Weather Station Ribbon Cutting
SD Mesonet Weather Station Ribbon Cutting
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday