LaValley’s heroics not enough as Canaries lose 12th game in last 13 starts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gavin LaValley went 3-5 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday but it wasn’t enough as the Canaries dropped a 7-2 decision to Sioux City.

The Explorers jumped on top immediately as Danny Amaral led off the game with a home run. Sioux City went on to sacrifice three runners home over the next three innings.

LaValley hit his 19th home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the fifth but the Explorers answered in the sixth with a pair of RBI singles.

LaValley singled to bring home John Nester in the seventh but Sioux City got the run back in the ninth when Amaral scored on a double play.

LaValley finished with three of the team’s six hits as the Canaries drop to 32-57 overall. Sioux Falls is now eleven games out of playoff position with eleven games remaining and will close the five-game series with Sioux City Thursday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.