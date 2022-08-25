Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LaValley’s heroics not enough as Canaries lose 12th game in last 13 starts

Explorers maintain playoff spot with 7-2 win at the Birdcage
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gavin LaValley went 3-5 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday but it wasn’t enough as the Canaries dropped a 7-2 decision to Sioux City.

The Explorers jumped on top immediately as Danny Amaral led off the game with a home run. Sioux City went on to sacrifice three runners home over the next three innings.

LaValley hit his 19th home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the fifth but the Explorers answered in the sixth with a pair of RBI singles.

LaValley singled to bring home John Nester in the seventh but Sioux City got the run back in the ninth when Amaral scored on a double play.

LaValley finished with three of the team’s six hits as the Canaries drop to 32-57 overall. Sioux Falls is now eleven games out of playoff position with eleven games remaining and will close the five-game series with Sioux City Thursday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Martinez from Sioux Falls, was charged with Reckless Discharge...
Police: 20-year-old faces charges after accidentally shooting woman in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police closed off the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street on Aug. 23 due...
UPDATE: Police open Sioux Falls intersection, say ‘suspicious package’ not a threat

Latest News

Coaches know how big the rivalry game is Thursday night in Madison between Dakota State and DWU
Dakota State and DWU prepare for season opener Thursday night
Yankton's Brian Kortan helps his star player at Texas A&M win the US Amateur Golf title
Yankton’s Brian Kortan helps his player at Texas A&M win US Amateur Golf title
Big expectations for Curtis Eben's Central Lyon-GLR football team this fall
Big expectations for Curtis Eben and his Central Lyon-GLR football team
August 24th Plays of the Week
August 24th Plays of the Week