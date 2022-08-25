League of Women Voters urge support of Amendment D, expanding Medicaid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced in a press release that the League of Women Voters of South Dakota supports the passage of Amendment D this November.

“The League of Women Voters of South Dakota is proud to stand in support of a vote for Amendment D this November,” stated Cheryl Otto, South Dakota League of Women Voters President. “We take our role educating voters about elections and our policy choices very seriously. We recognize the benefits South Dakota and South Dakotans will see from passing Amendment D and expanding Medicaid, and we are ready to use our voice to ensure South Dakota voters know we need to vote yes in November. "

“We are grateful that non-partisan organizations like the League of Women Voters see the immense benefits South Dakota will see from passing Amendment D. Together we will remind South Dakotans that Amendment D and Medicaid expansion will bring immense benefits back to our state,” said Zach Marcus, Campaign Manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare. “We will bring hundreds of millions of our dollars back home, and make more than 40,000 of our friends and neighbors newly eligible for affordable health care. "

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare received multiple endorsements

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

