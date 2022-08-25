Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

League of Women Voters urge support of Amendment D, expanding Medicaid

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced in a press release that the League of Women Voters of South Dakota supports the passage of Amendment D this November.

“The League of Women Voters of South Dakota is proud to stand in support of a vote for Amendment D this November,” stated Cheryl Otto, South Dakota League of Women Voters President.  “We take our role educating voters about elections and our policy choices very seriously. We recognize the benefits South Dakota and South Dakotans will see from passing Amendment D and expanding Medicaid, and we are ready to use our voice to ensure South Dakota voters know we need to vote yes in November. "

“We are grateful that non-partisan organizations like the League of Women Voters see the immense benefits South Dakota will see from passing Amendment D. Together we will remind South Dakotans that Amendment D and Medicaid expansion will bring immense benefits back to our state,” said Zach Marcus, Campaign Manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare. “We will bring hundreds of millions of our dollars back home, and make more than 40,000 of our friends and neighbors newly eligible for affordable health care. "

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare received multiple endorsements

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls

Latest News

If you go, organizers say you should wear running shoes as a symbol of support.
Sioux Falls Marathon street closures on Sunday, Aug. 28
Stock photo of scales of justice.
Freight company worker illegally fired for refusing union files federal charges
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
States with the most and least student debt
classroom
South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery