Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty

A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was arrested on Tuesday in Tennessee.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder.

A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.

