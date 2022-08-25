Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new, upgraded mesonet weather systems across South Dakota

By Austin Haskins
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- South Dakota has currently dozens of mesonet weather systems across the state, but those will be upgraded and new ones will be added over the years.

The goal of the expansion of these weather systems will help improve data quality and coverage, along with the expansion of different data types such as soil and snow observations.

These systems provide live data that updates every five minutes on things like temperature, heat index, wind chill, soil conditions, humidity, wind, frost depth, snow depth and more.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls Thursday to discuss the upgrade to the current systems plus the addition of new ones in 2023 and beyond.

Both farmers and meteorologists know that every bit of information received in regards to the weather is vital.

There have been upgrades to the systems over the past three years and more are expected to be added in 2023 and beyond, including one in Letcher and one in Onida.

Mesonet Locations in South Dakota
Mesonet Locations in South Dakota(Dakota News Now)

Once it is all said and done, there will be over 150 stations and every acre in the state will be within 20 miles of one of the stations.

In the photo below, the areas in blue is where mesonet station hosts are needed, and to apply for one, click here.

Mesonet Station Needs in South Dakota
Mesonet Station Needs in South Dakota(Dakota News Now)

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
22-year-old Ayub Mohamed from Sioux Falls
Police: Tuesday’s bank robber arrested without incident
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. If...
Attorney General releases explanation for abortion amendment proposal
SD Mesonet Weather Station Ribbon Cutting
SD Mesonet Weather Station Ribbon Cutting
The 13th Annual Kidz-N-Coats Classic is taking place Friday at Prairie Green Golf Course in...
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday