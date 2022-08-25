Ribbon cutting held to celebrate new, upgraded mesonet weather systems across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- South Dakota has currently dozens of mesonet weather systems across the state, but those will be upgraded and new ones will be added over the years.

The goal of the expansion of these weather systems will help improve data quality and coverage, along with the expansion of different data types such as soil and snow observations.

These systems provide live data that updates every five minutes on things like temperature, heat index, wind chill, soil conditions, humidity, wind, frost depth, snow depth and more.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls Thursday to discuss the upgrade to the current systems plus the addition of new ones in 2023 and beyond.

Both farmers and meteorologists know that every bit of information received in regards to the weather is vital.

There have been upgrades to the systems over the past three years and more are expected to be added in 2023 and beyond, including one in Letcher and one in Onida.

Mesonet Locations in South Dakota (Dakota News Now)

Once it is all said and done, there will be over 150 stations and every acre in the state will be within 20 miles of one of the stations.

In the photo below, the areas in blue is where mesonet station hosts are needed, and to apply for one, click here.

Mesonet Station Needs in South Dakota (Dakota News Now)

For more information, you can click here.

