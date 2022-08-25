Schools stress traffic safety with the school year starting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With different schools back in session, many districts want to emphasize safety.

This is the case for the Harrisburg School District which sees a lot of traffic during start and end times of school.

Administrators say driving safety is something they stress, especially at the start of the school year.

“We have buses coming in, going out, you know if someone speeds by, and a student is trying to get across. Some of our students are six or seven years old trying to bike,” said Mike Munzke, principal at Harrisburg Endeavor Elementary School.

The West Central School District in Hartford says they also experience high traffic volumes.

Damian Kardas is a deputy sheriff that works with the school, and he says he was motivated to tackle different safety aspects.

“Last year we had close calls with kids almost getting hit by motor vehicles and being the Hartford deputy here I figured something needs to get done,” said Damian Kardas, Deputy sheriff.

He says this inspired him to start a crosswalk safety program at the schools.

“We have middle school students that will come here to the elementary school and just be an extra set of eyes, responsible eyes, just making sure that intersections or crosswalks are safe to do so,” said Kardas.

They say distracted driving can also play a role in school zone safety.

“Don’t be on your cell phone number one, that snapchat, TikTok, or whatever, that notification or email or text message, that can wait,” said Kardas.

And although crosswalks and speed zones may frustrate some people, it ultimately comes down to safety for students.

“We always ask that everyone keeps their eyes open for those crosswalks, I know it’s an inconvenience sometimes when we have to block traffic but it’s always for the safety of the students,” said Munzke.

The district wants to advise people to use caution while driving through different school zones.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.