Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health.

The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services.

For one Sioux Falls dentist, serving those who served our country holds extra meaning because of his own time in the military.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck has Dr. Kevin Haiar’s story.

