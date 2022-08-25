Sioux Falls students return to school for new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning was an exciting time for students, teachers, and parents as kids throughout the area returned to the classroom while others went to school for the very first time.

Teachers like Sue Hodne say the first day can sometimes be one of the best of the whole school year.

”It’s great to have those hugs from those returning kiddos but for those kids who are here for the first time it’s fun to be able to help them find where they need to go we just have to give them those reassurances that it’s going to be okay and we’re going to have a great day,” Eugene Field A+ Elementary Teacher Sue Hodne said.

Despite teaching for over 20 years Hodne still gets excited to teach her students something new.

“I get to work with small groups of kids and just really focus hard on those skills, with phonics and sight words and it’s just so great to see the growth,” Hodne said.

Teachers aren’t the only ones excited as kids are excited to be back to school for a variety of reasons.

”Getting to see my friends and my teacher and seeing what the classroom looks like is always fun,” said one Sioux Falls student.

While some students are excited about being back to school others might be overwhelmed by all the new experiences.

School administrators recommend parents check in with their students as the school year begins again.

“My advice is to not just ask how was school today, we know that when we were students we probably just said we were fine so really ask those questions that are tied to emotions like what made you happy today can you tell me about a time someone made you smile today,” Eugene Field A+ Elementary Principal Dustin Mees said.

Parents and teachers alike hope that this year will be full of learning for children throughout the area.

