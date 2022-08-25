Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea.

The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well.

On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for a ribbon cutting to celebrate July’s completion of Gateway Blvd. from a two-lane rural county road to a four-land urban highway.

This is a 14 million dollar project that was 16 years in the making for a boom town whose main corridor sorely needed to match the immense growth of its city.”>

Jerry and Mary Ellen Heirigs moved their auto service business to Tea 25 years ago.

”It was a very very small town,” Jerry Heirigs said. “There was the county road going thru that was paved and three roads of Main street that was paved. The rest of it was all gravel.”

There was only one other business around them. The city sprouted from a population of about 1,000 people when they moved to well over 6,000 today, and surging.

And yet, the main intersection used to be a four-way stop.

“It became more and more dangerous to actually be traveling on this road,” said Mary Ellen Heirigs. “It was hard at night, and in the mornings to make any kind of turns.

“It was hard for us to get out. It was hard for customers to take a left-hand turn at the end of the day if they had to get back into town, into Sioux Falls. Or in the morning, traffic would be backed up in front of the shop here.”

In 2006, mayor John Lawler started planning with city, county, and federal officials to double the size of both roads. The designs for Heritage Parkway started first, and Gateway Blvd. plans started three years later.

There was no way to secure funds needed without a BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the combined planning forces spent three years getting their ducks in a row to apply for the grant.

Three times in six years, from 2012-18, the city registered for the BUILD, and was denied each time, partly because Tea was far smaller than any community that had ever received one.

“This type of grant, we’re not only competing with people locally, or from the state, we’re competing with other projects across the United States,” Lawler said.

So in 2018, city administrator Dan Zulkowsky reached out to U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, and current Gov. Kristi Noem, who was still South Dakota’s member in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They asked for the Congressional delegation’s help in lobbying to the Department of Transportation for the grant, and it worked.

On December 18, 2018, Lawler and the lawmakers all received the call from the DOT that $8.7 million would be coming to Tea — the first municipality to receive the grant. Combined with investment from both the city and from Lincoln County, the project had the $14 million it needed to build the roads.

”I was thrilled, because I know how important it is, not just for Tea, but for the entire region,” said Thune, who attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. “I mean, the number of people that need to get to the interstate, to Sioux Falls, to work, to the south is, on a daily basis — 15,000, that’s a huge number, so this project needed to be done.

“This was a huge improvement, very necessary, and a great tribute to the vision of the leaders in the city and county.”

Construction started in spring of 2021, and four lanes opened on July 4, 2022 — five months ahead of schedule. Lawler credited the fast work of D&G Construction of Sioux Falls, the same firm behind recent major projects in Sioux Falls on E. 26th and W. 41st streets.

The Heirigs said that despite the fact construction made the congestion on county road even worse than it had been, their businesses did not suffer because of loyal customers and a loyal community in Tea, and because “there really isn’t alternative routes” get to Tea from Sioux Falls.

“It is awesome that it is done, and it showcases the community of Tea,” Mary Ellen Heirigs said.

“The fact that the city has grown up around us has been amazing, and it’s just getting started. The acceleration of growth in this area in the last 5 years is crazy and it’s just getting started,” her husband added.

