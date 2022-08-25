Avera Medical Minute
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States

Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018. Djokovic will not play in the 2022 U.S. Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and cannot travel to the U.S.(Carine06 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

