Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair.

Buy tickets ahead of time

Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.

Free admission for veterans, active military, and 4-H youth

On Thursday, Sept. 1, The State Fair is hosting a “Salute to Veteran” program on the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage at 10:30 a.m. with Governor Noem and Midwest Honor Flight President and CEO Aaron Van Beek. All veterans and active military members receive free gate admission courtesy of Rowse Rakes. 4-H youth also receive free gate admission by showing their 4-H card, which can be obtained from county 4-H offices.

Coupons

Coupons for $1 off gate admission on Friday, Sept. 2 are available at Prostrollo Motors on east Highway 14 in Huron. The Prostrollo’s Rockin’ Rollback coupons are valid on Friday, Sept. 2 only. Stock the Shelves on Monday, Sept. 5, by bringing a non-perishable item to any admission gate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. for $2 off gate admission.

Show your non-winning Lotto ticket

Each day, you can bring your non-winning SD Lottery State Fair scratch ticket to the fair and receive $1 off daily gate admission.

Timely discounts on rides

All rides on Wednesday, Aug. 31, are only one dollar! The Weekly Passport to Fun pass offers a carnival ride pass for all five days of the fair. Advanced passes can be purchased at Prostrollo Motors for $52.

Big Jim 93.3 and Taco Johns are offering a $3 off coupon for weekday rides. Coupons can be picked up at Taco Johns.

More information on the South Dakota State Fair

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, August 31.

For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

