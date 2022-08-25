Yankton’s Brian Kortan helps his player at Texas A&M win US Amateur Golf title

COLLEGE STATION, TX (Dakota News Now) -Sunday was an amazing day for Yankton native Brian Kortan, who is the Men’s Golf coach at Texas A&M. His player, Sam Bennett made it to the finals of the U.S. Amateur and won his 36 hole match to win one of golf’s most coveted titles.

And what made it extra cool was that the former Bucks all-around athlete was also Sam’s caddie throughout the tournament. Today he talked about the incredible experience back in College Station where he has an amazing job as head coach of a big-time college golf program. And how much it meant to be on the bag for his star player.

Brian says, ”You know I’ve played a ton of golf, I played professionally for a long time so I know what it takes to be a good caddie. That hardest part for me was the Pelaton rides and walking the course with my own bag at Traditions for a few weeks before I went out there with him. I just didn’t want to let him down in any way, I was making sure I was prepared. It was an awesome experience and to do it with a guy that means so much to this program and have that kind of relationship with. It was definitely cool.”

Brian has been Sam’s head coach at Texas A&M the last two years where he was the interim and then named head coach for this season. Brian was on Calling All Sports today and you can listen to that conversation by going to the CAS web site.

To have your player win the US Amateur and be on the bag is quite a story.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.