Aberdeen soldier reflects on Kabul airport bombing

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On August 26th, 2021, an ISIS-K member detonated a bomb at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 U.S. Service Members.

One of the soldiers in Kabul that day was U.S. Army Specialist Brantson Meier of Aberdeen.

Meier enlisted in the army at the age of 19. After returning back to South Dakota from his first deployment in Africa in May of 2021, he left just a few weeks later for another deployment in the Middle East.

That deployment led Meier to Kabul in August of 2021.

”I remember our plane flew into the airport, we were on a C-17. The back door dropped and the moment the back door dropped, you could hear rounds going off,” said Meier.

The chaos only grew worse when a suicide bomber struck the Kabul airport just days before U.S. troops were set to evacuate the country.

”So, I was actually on shift when it had happened. I was pulling tower security. I remember it going off, like, we knew something was up,” said Meier.

News of the bombing reached Meier’s friends and family back home, but they had to wait days to hear that he was unharmed.

”I know that back home it’s like okay, well they probably know about the bombing now and they know that there was roughly 13 people killed, but they have no idea who and I have no way of contacting them,” said Meier.

Meier’s unit left Kabul and landed in Kuwait on August 30th. When Meier turned on his phone, he was shocked at what he found.

“When I got off the plane and my phone had service again, I immediately called my mom, obviously. I told her like, ‘Hey, I’m good. We made it out,’ but my phone was completely lit up. Like, totally blew up,” said Meier.

Meier said he had over 200 messages from friends, family and even strangers expressing their concern.

”If things wouldn’t have gone well and if I wouldn’t have made it out, you never really think about how many people actually care about you,” said Meier.

Meier returned from his deployment in February, but says the bombing in Kabul feels like it happened yesterday.

”A lot of that stuff is fresh in my mind still almost. It feels like it just got done. I can’t even believe it’s been a year already. I guess some stuff just sticks with you more and some stuff doesn’t,” said Meier.

