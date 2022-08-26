Canaries bats shut down in 4-1 loss to Explorers and Birds eliminated from possible post season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries’ dreams of a 2022 playoff berth came to an end on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to Sioux City.

The Explorers got on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run and added a pair of RBI hits in the fourth. Sioux Falls’ run came in the bottom of the seventh when Wyatt Ulrich doubled then scored on a Jabari Henry base hit.

The Canaries bullpen was a bright spot, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings as the Birds fall to 32-58 overall. Sioux Falls will open a three-game home series against Kansas City on Friday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

