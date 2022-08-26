Dakota State wins 6th straight in series with DWU with 29-19 victory at Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Zach Brooks threw a pair of first half touchdown passes including a 73-yarder to Canistota’s Tyce Ortman on the game’s first play to build a 14-0 lead at the half and went on to beat DWU 29-19.

Jamin Arend ran for 105 yards and a TD and then Austin Lee hit Kiel Nelson to narrow the margin to 14-12. Lee went 24-35-278 yards and 2 TD’s with Nelson catching 12 passes for 121 yards and a score and also rushing for another touchdown. But after the Tigers narrowed the margin to 2, Tamareon Foster returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a score and the Trojans would go on to win their 6th straight over the Tigers in the series that has re-kindled a great rivalry by teams in very close proximity. Brooks threw for 197 yards and a pair of scores for the winning Trojans.

The 2021 game was 6-0 Trojans on a pair of field goals. But the big crowd in Madison saw plenty of fireworks and big plays this time.

