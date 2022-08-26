Avera Medical Minute
DCI report says officers justified in returning fire on Aug. 9

A still image from a Sioux Falls Police Department Detective’s dashboard video camera...
A still image from a Sioux Falls Police Department Detective’s dashboard video camera shows Jacob Michael James of Sioux Falls, 21, left, exiting a vehicle on August 9, 2022, after the vehicle was pulled over in a traffic stop.(Sioux Falls Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

According to police reports, on Aug. 9, 2022, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force officers witnessed a Pontiac Bonneville containing four occupants arrive at a known drug area and conduct what appeared to be illegal drug activity. A traffic stop was later conducted on this vehicle by an SFPD Detective near 12th Street and Williams Avenue during which two of the suspects attempted to run away.

A Drug Task Force Investigator, who had arrived on the scene to assist with the stop, commanded the two men attempting to run away to get on the ground. One of the suspects continued running and the other man, 21-year-old Jacob Michael James from Sioux Falls, pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired shots at the Investigator.

Both the Detective and Investigator returned fire on James and James continued to shoot at them. James was shot multiple times by the Detective and Investigator and later died as a result of those injuries.

“The Division of Criminal Investigation independently and thoroughly investigated this incident at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office,” Vargo said.

The DCI report says the officers’ shots were justified

The DCI gathered evidence using a variety of methods and found that the officers involved in the shooting were justified in using lethal force. This was based on the fact that the suspect’s shooting posed a threat to the officers’ and bystanders’ safety.

“Based on body camera footage, dashboard-mounted footage, interviews, and additional evidence including spent shell casings from James’ weapon, our investigation determined that reasonable officers present at the scene faced clear and present danger to themselves and bystanders,” said Vargo. “The officers were justified in firing their weapons and using lethal force.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation. The summary and photographs can be found here.

