Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported one man died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt.

According to the initial report, a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was driving west on I-90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2022 Nissan Sentra.

Authorities say the 56-year-old motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet when he was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old male driver of the Nissan was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

