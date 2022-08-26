Avera Medical Minute
First Alert Forecast: Weekend forecast features isolated rain chances, warmer temperatures

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As we head into the final weekend of August, the forecast overall will feel like summer as heat levels come back up again along with some spotty chances for rain as well.

A stationary boundary to our southwest will bring at least some chances for showers and thunderstorms for our Friday. The best chance will be along and west of I-29 with only isolated chances along and east of there. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with 70s possible in the rain cooled areas. Winds will increase out of the south and southeast as a warm front approaches.

Isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms will be us through the weekend, but expect most of the weekend to be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will climb into the mid 80s to mid 90s with a breezy southerly wind and dewpoints in the 60s to low 70s.

Heading into next week, it’s going to be very quiet with sunny skies basically every day with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

