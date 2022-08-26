Special report: Kids and teachers excited for the first day of school in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls public schools are back in session and kids and teachers are excited to get back to the classroom.

As kids return to the classroom, teachers like Sue Hodne say the first day can be one of the best of the whole school year.

“It’s great to have those hugs from those returning kiddos, but the kids that are here for the first time, it’s fun to be able to help them find where they need to go. Just make sure that you kind of give them those reassurances that ‘Yep, it’s going to be okay, we’re going to have a great day.’”

Even after teaching for 20 years, Hodne is still excited to get back in the classroom.

“I get to work with small groups of kids and just really focus hard on those skills, those phonics, phonemic awareness, and sight words and it’s’ just so great to see the growth.”

Kids may be just as excited as their teachers to be back in school, for a variety of reasons.

Student Madie said what she’s most excited about is, “probably seeing my friends and my teacher and seeing our classroom and how it’s a new year and stuff.”

School administrators recommend parents check in with their kids as the school year begins.

“My advise is to not just ask, ‘how was school today?’ We know that when we were students we probably just said, ‘fine,’ or something like that.” said Eugene Field A+ Elementary Principal, Dustin Mees. “So really ask those questions that might tie to some emotion like ‘What made you happy today? Can you tell me about some times that somebody made you smile today?”

