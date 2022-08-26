Free tickets for kids at Canaries tonight; Bobbleheads & WWE tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All kids age 12 and under will get free tickets to the Sioux Falls Canaries’ 7:05 game tonight.

Free “Frank the Trashman” bobbleheads will be given away at Saturday’s 6:05 contest, as the Birds’ final weekend homestand will going out with a bang — literally.

“Back to School Kids Night” will feature the final Friday Night All-Star Fireworks show of the season after the Canaries play the Kansas City Monarchs, and the team says it will be the biggest and brightest display of the summer.

Canaries entertainment director John Gaskins joined the Dakota News Now morning show on Friday to highlight what he calls “the best family fun there is in Sioux Falls,” which includes a Kids Zone playground and bounce house area that is free for kids to play and supervised by the Birds’ staff so parents can take a break and enjoy baseball, live fan-engaging entertainment, beverages, and the upgraded concessions from the team’s new in-house chef.

All Kids 12 and under are FREE on Friday night’s “Back to School Kids Night,” with a free All-Star Fireworks show after the game, which starts at 7:05

Saturday night is WWE “Frank the Trashman” Bobblehead Night, with free bobbleheads to the first 300 fans. An actual WWE-style wrestling match will break out at some point, and classic WWE clips from The Rock and Ric Flair will show between innings, as well as a clip from the “Frank The Trashman” episode from the longest-running live-action American comedy series in history, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Danny DeVito plays Frank, a bartender who creates the absurd wrestling character whose signature move is throwing a garbage can at opponents. Fans can also order their “Frank” bobbleheads in a package with a lower-bowl game ticket for $35 to ensure their bobblehead will be waiting for them when they arrive. The deal can be sealed here > is WWE “Frank the Trashman” Bobblehead Night, withAn actual WWE-style wrestling match will break out at some point, and classic WWE clips from The Rock and Ric Flair will show between innings, as well as a clip from the “Frank The Trashman” episode from the longest-running live-action American comedy series in history,Danny DeVito plays Frank, a bartender who creates the absurd wrestling character whose signature move is throwing a garbage can at opponents. Fans can also order their “Frank” bobbleheads in a package with a lower-bowl game ticket for $35 to ensure their bobblehead will be waiting for them when they arrive. The deal can be sealed here > https://www.fevo.com/edp/Sioux-Falls-Canaries--Bobble-Head-Ticket-Package-iEKr92sG?referrer_hash=vmBElr02

Friday and Saturday’s games will both feature a $45 All You Can Eat and Drink ticket and concessions deal, with unlimited domestic beer, hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and peanuts.

Saturday’s 6:05 game will also feature a $25 All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Buffet from Big Bertha BBQ, featuring BBQ smoked brisket, pork ribs, smoked Turkey Legs, mac ‘n’ cheese, baked beans, turkey stuffing, and potato salad.

Sunday’s 1:05 game is Faith Day, when families can play catch in the outfield before the game and run the bases after the game. Fans can save over $50 with the Sunday Funday 4-pack — 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for $50

Free Kids Zone playground and bounce house area, supervised by the Canaries’ staff

The Birds’ season home slate wraps up with three more games on Tuesday (Bacon Appreciation Night), Wednesday (Sanford Fit Night), and Thursday (Fan Appreciation Night, with $3 food menu and $3 domestic beers). All of those contests will start at 7:05.

