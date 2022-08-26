Avera Medical Minute
Good Samaritan Society residents visit Veterans’ Memorial Park

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Independent living residents from Good Samaritan Society - Prairie Creek had a special day on Thursday.

More than a dozen seniors made their way to Veterans’ Memorial Park in Sioux Falls. Staff said it was extra special as many of them have family members currently serving or that has served.

“It is an honor to be here today with our residents. To have a memorial like this in Sioux Falls is very special. Our residents are active members of the community and are so grateful for the wonderful city they call home,” said Taryn Siemonsma-Garry, Activities and Wellness Supervisor at Good Samaritan Society - Prairie Creek.

Some residents were also veterans themselves.

“It just brings back a lot of memories when you’re growing up, your parents. A lot of memories. It’s a great place, a beautiful place – a place where you bring back memories of your friends, and your country and America,” said resident D.J. Mertens.

Veteran Memorial Park is located on West Bailey St. in Sioux Falls. It is considered one of the city’s most coveted parks featuring military memorial displays, amphitheater and a walking trail.

