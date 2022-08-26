Harrisburg and SF Christian gets sweeps in Thursday night volleyball
Tigers and Chargers are 3-0 winners Thursday
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We had a grat match-up Thursday night in Brandon where the 3rd-ranked Lynx in Class “AA” host the #4 Tigers of Harrisburg. And it was the visiting team that came out on top 3-0.
Same result in Tea where the #1 SF Christian Chargers in Class “A” also got a sweep despite being the road team.
