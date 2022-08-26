Karl Rove headlining 41st annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor of President George W. Bush, is set to headline the 41st annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser in Sioux Falls this November.

Rove, a weekly columnist for the Wall Street Journal and regular guest on Fox News, has consulted on over seventy-five Senate, Congress, and Governor races in twenty-four states. “We are thrilled that Karl Rove accepted our invitation to serve as our keynote speaker for this year’s event,” said Scott Abdallah – co-chair of the annual event. “The dinner is exactly one week after this year’s national election, and it will be fascinating to hear from one of the most respected political minds in the country about how it played out – including how ‘Defund the Police’ activism may have impacted the races nationwide.”

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was founded 41 years ago by Gene Abdallah as a way for local business and community leaders to come together and honor law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota. The event has also raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in the name of law enforcement. Each year at the dinner, one law enforcement officer receives the William J. Janklow Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

This year’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Doors open at 5:15 with the formal program beginning around 6:45 p.m. Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune, Chief Justice Steven Jensen, Mayor Paul TenHaken and many other dignitaries are expected to be on hand for the event.

Courtesy: Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser

