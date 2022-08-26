Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Roosevelt football

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Lincoln is taking on Sioux Falls Roosevelt on the gridiron Friday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

